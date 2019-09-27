Heavy rainfall pours in flood of miseries in Bihar

Heavy to moderate rainfall in the last 48 hours has poured in flood of miseries in different parts of Bihar. While many areas remained submerged on Friday, school and college-going students were the worst-affected. The Disaster Management Department has sounded a red alert in 14 districts of the State after weather scientists predicted more than 200 mm rainfall here on Saturday.

The mighty Ganga, which has been showing a rising trend in the last one week after heavy rainfall in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, has crossed the danger mark in Buxar, Patna and Bhagalpur.

The Bihar Government has cancelled leave of all the engineers of the Water Resources Department till there is respite from incessant rain. “All the engineers have been asked to keep a strict vigil in their respective areas. The Flood Control Cell is also keeping a tab on the rise in water level of different rivers, including Bagmati and Gandak, in the State,” said Bihar’s Water Resources Department Minister Sanjay Jha.

After a heavy downpour for the last two days, the worst-affected was the state capital where there was knee-deep water in certain localities. Motorists and school-going children had a harrowing time. Office-goers met a similar fate. On Friday, a section of Patna Municipal Corporation staff went on strike, thereby adding to the miseries of common people.

Meanwhile, the Met Department has predicted heavy rainfall in and around Patna on Saturday as well. “An alert has been issued for extremely heavy rainfall (of more than 212 mm) on Saturday in Champaran, Sitamarhi, Sheohar and other North Bihar districts too,” said a Meteorological Department official here on Friday.