Heroin worth over Rs 100 crore seized in Manipur

In one of the biggest drug seizure in Manipur, police on Saturday busted a heroin manufacturing factory and seized 183 kg of drugs worth over Rs 100 crore in the international market from Thoubal district, a senior police officer said.

A special police team assisted by a local body raided a house in Moijing Awang Leikai area of Thoubal district and seized equipments and chemicals used to manufacture heroin and brown sugar, a release issued by Superintendent of Police, Thoubal, S Ibomcha Singh.

The police team also seized 183.99 kg of heroin and brown sugar from the factory estimated to be worth over Rs 100 crore in the international market, it said.

In June this year, the police had busted a similar drug manufacturing unit at Lilong Turel area of Thoubal district and had seized 111 kg of heroin and brown sugar.