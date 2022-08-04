Heroin worth Rs 1.92 crore seized, Myanmarese national held

Heroin worth Rs 1 cr seized, Myanmarese national held

PTI
PTI, Aizawl,
  • Aug 04 2022, 21:11 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2022, 21:11 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police in a joint operation seized 458 gm of heroin worth Rs 1.92 crore in Aizawl on Thursday.

A Myanmarese national has been arrested for possessing the contraband, an Assam Rifles statement said.

The seized contraband and the accused were handed over to the state police for further legal action, it said.

India News
Aizawl
Myanmar
Drugs

