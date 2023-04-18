Heroin worth Rs 3 crore seized in Assam, 2 held

Two persons were arrested after heroin worth Rs 3 crore was seized from their vehicle in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday, a police officer said.
The local police and CRPF had set up a search point in the Khakrajan area based on specific information, he said.
"A vehicle coming from Dimpaur was intercepted at around 9 am. On thorough search, heroin packed in 54 soap cases was found hidden in a secret chamber of the dashboard of the vehicle," the officer said.
The heroin, weighing 687.26 gms, is estimated to be worth Rs 3 crore, he added.
The driver and helper of the vehicle, both from the Barpeta district, have been arrested, the officer said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
85% Indian parents worry about excessive screen time
Saif Ali Khan joins Jr NTR's next movie, starts filming
Namibian male cheetah 'Oban' runs off again, spotted
Rise in cardiovascular risk factors more in poor
Kerala's 'Mangrove Man' fighting to save sinking shores
BTS member J-Hope starts mandatory military service
SpaceX reschedules Starship test flight for April 20
In Pakistan, the Military, the Mian, and the Messiah