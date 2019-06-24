High command's RS decision puts Odisha BJP on back foot

On the eve of the budget session of the newly formed Odisha Assembly which begins on Tuesday, the state unit of the BJP should have been in a celebration mood as the party is all set to create history by occupying the position of the principal Opposition for the first time.

But the party high command’s recent decision to seek the support of the ruling BJD to send an ex-IAS officer to the Rajya Sabha has dampened the spirit of not just local leaders but its rank and file as well.

In fact, the development has already put a question mark on the role of the saffron party as the principal opposition during the important session.

On the other hand, the Congress which should have been on the back foot because of losing the important position for the first time, grabbed the opportunity and turned aggressive.

“The Rajya Sabha development has confirmed the fact that the BJD and the BJP are one. It is not the BJP but the Congress which will play the role of the principal Opposition in the Assembly and raise the issues that are hurting and affecting the common people in the state”, said former minister and newly elected MLA from Jatni Suresh Kumar Routray.

A couple of days ago, the BJD had announced to back the Rajya Sabha nomination of BJP candidate Ashwini Vaishnav, a former Odisha cadres IAS officer, following a request from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Interestingly, the ex-bureaucrat had joined the saffron brigade a day after his name was announced for the Upper House berth.

The state BJP leaders, nevertheless, have put a brave front and said, despite the latest development, the party would perfectly play the role of the principal Opposition.

“There will be no change in our position and we will be playing the role of the principal Opposition and raise the people’s issues in the Assembly”, said senior legislator Jai Narayan Mishra.