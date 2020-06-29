Highest one-day spike of 624 Covid-19 cases in Bengal

Highest one-day spike of 624 Covid-19 cases in West Bengal; 14 more die

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jun 29 2020, 21:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2020, 21:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP

West Bengal on Monday recorded the highest one-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 624 new infections, taking the state's tally to 17,907, while 14 more people succumbed to the disease raising the death toll to 653, a health bulletin said.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

Thirteen, out of the 14 deceased, died due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, it said.

Since Sunday, 526 patients were discharged from different hospitals in the state after they recovered from the disease.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

The number of active cases is now 5,535, according to the bulletin.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

West Bengal
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

India debates skin-tone bias as beauty cos alter ads

India debates skin-tone bias as beauty cos alter ads

Trump deletes retweet of video with 'white power' chant

Trump deletes retweet of video with 'white power' chant

Can Covid-19 damage the brain?

Can Covid-19 damage the brain?

Podcast | The Lead: KK Shailaja on Kerala's Covid fight

Podcast | The Lead: KK Shailaja on Kerala's Covid fight

 