Odisha: Highest daily spike records 304 COVID-19 cases

Highest single-day spike of 304 COVID-19 cases in Odisha; two more die

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Jun 21 2020, 13:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2020, 13:56 ist
As many as 3,534 patients have recovered from the viral disease so far. Credit: PTI Photo

Odisha registered the highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 304 more people testing positive for the disease, taking the total in the state to 5,160, a health department official said on Sunday.

Follow live updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Two more people succumbed to the virus - a septuagenarian in Bargarh and a 49-year-old man in Puri -- raising the death toll to 14.

Both suffered from pre-existing ailments.

Of the 304 new cases, 272 were recorded in quarantine centres, where migrant workers have been put up for observation following their return from other states.

The remaining 32 were reported from different localities.

The number of active cases currently stands at 1,607.

As many as 3,534 patients have recovered from the viral disease so far.

Altogether 4,628 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Saturday. The total number of coronavirus tests in the state climbed to 2,24,402.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Odisha

What's Brewing

Nurses, doctors walk tightrope between work and home

Nurses, doctors walk tightrope between work and home

Map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

This is the difference between India and America

This is the difference between India and America

The chariot of wonder

The chariot of wonder

What has the pandemic taught you?

What has the pandemic taught you?

From Tihar jail to cricket, the journey of Sreesanth

From Tihar jail to cricket, the journey of Sreesanth

 