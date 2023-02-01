Highrise fire kills five of a family in Dhanbad as daughter gets married a kilometre away

Highrise fire kills five of a family in Dhanbad

While her father could escape the blaze, Swati's mother along with her grandparents and two others were devoured by the inferno

PTI
Dhanbad,
  Feb 01 2023
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 20:01 ist
Representative image. Credit; iStock Photo

Swati had no idea that when she was taking her bridal vows, five members of her family lost their lives in the blaze that broke out at a highrise in Jharkhand's Dhanbad.

The bride lived with her family in a flat on the fourth floor of Ashirwad Tower in Joraphatak, where the fire broke out on Tuesday evening, killing 14 people.

Swati left home for the wedding venue -- Siddhi Vinayak Resort, around a kilometre away, at about 4 pm.

Her father Subodh Lal, her mother and other family members were still in the flat, getting ready for the wedding when the fire broke out on the second floor around 6:15 pm.

While her father could escape the blaze, Swati's mother along with her grandparents and two others were devoured by the inferno, a family member told PTI.

At the venue, the wedding rituals began even as Swati kept on asking about her mother and grandparents, he said.

"She was not told about the tragedy immediately. Her father was later taken to the venue, but as he was in a state of shock, he could not take part in the rituals. Some other family members completed the rituals," said Manoj Kumar Sahu, a friend of Lal.

"Only the ritual of 'Sindur Daan' was held. Other rituals, including 'Varmala', could not be performed," he said.

Lal, 55, runs a wholesale cosmetic shop in Purana Bazar in Dhanbad town. Swati got married to Sourav, a resident of Giridih. He works at an IT company in Bengaluru.

