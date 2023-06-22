Himanta apologises to consumer for 'enhanced' electricity bill

Responding to grievances over "inflated" electricity bills, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma himself looked into the matter of a complainant and publicly apologised to her for the "inconvenience caused".

A consumer of the state-run Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd (APDCL) had recently tagged Sarma and his office on Twitter, and complained about high monthly bill.

"We have received a staggering bill of Rs 44000 from @apdclsocial despite 1 KW load in June. When complain lessen to rs 21000," she tweeted.

In response, the chief minister said he would examine the issue "immediately".

He later said the meter reading was correct and done under 'Esuvidha'.

We have examined the matter.

it was found that the meter reading is correct and done in Esuvidha. However, it is a case of accumulated readings, as the consumer was under billed by Meter reader named Sri Dilip Rajkhowa.The matter came to light that the meter reader didn’t… https://t.co/qhcgYs7wI9 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 22, 2023

"However, it is a case of accumulated readings, as the consumer was under billed by Meter reader named Sri Dilip Rajkhowa. The matter came to light that the meter reader didn't prepare the bill on actual consumption.

"As a result, you received an enhanced bill. My apology for inconvenience caused," he tweeted.

APDCL consumers across Assam have been complaining in recent months about "inflated" bills after they installed 'smart meters', which are prepaid.

The Power Department has maintained that the meters are not faulty, and normal monthly charges will be levied in a month or two after adjustment of the previous dues.