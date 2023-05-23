HM Amit Shah to disburse appointment letters to 44,703 candidates in Assam on May 25

Home Minister Amit Shah will handover appointment letters to 44,703 candidates in Assam on Thursday as part of the BJP government's pre-poll promise to provide one lakh government jobs.

Shah was supposed to hand over the appointment letters on May 10, when the Himanta Biswa Sarma government completed two years in office. But the progarmme was postponed due to the violence in Manipur.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday told reporters in Guwahati that with this, the total number of appointments provided in the past two years would reach 89, 000.

Sarma further said that the state government will be issuing advertisements for another 22,776 posts in July in order to fulfil the promise of one lakh jobs. The posts will be filled up in health, education, police, panchayat and power departments, apart from grade III and grade IV jobs in various government departments.

The candidates have been asked to join their duties between June 1 and 15.

Shah will attend another function at Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati where he will lay the foundation stone for a national forensic science university on the same day, Sarma said.

The BJP projected the programme as a significant success of Sarma government and fulfilment of the party's promise made before the Assembly elections in 2021. But Opposition parties in Assam, including Congress, asked why the Sarma government could not fulfill the promise of giving the appointments within a year of his government.