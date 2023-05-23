HM to issue 44K appointment letters in Assam on May 25

HM Amit Shah to disburse appointment letters to 44,703 candidates in Assam on May 25

Shah was supposed to hand over the appointment letters on May 10, but the progarmme was postponed due to the violence in Manipur

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • May 23 2023, 21:03 ist
  • updated: May 23 2023, 21:03 ist
Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI File Photo

Home Minister Amit Shah will handover appointment letters to 44,703 candidates in Assam on Thursday as part of the BJP government's pre-poll promise to provide one lakh government jobs. 

Shah was supposed to hand over the appointment letters on May 10, when the Himanta Biswa Sarma government completed two years in office. But the progarmme was postponed due to the violence in Manipur. 

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday told reporters in Guwahati that with this, the total number of appointments provided in the past two years would reach 89, 000.

Read | Aiming at withdrawing AFSPA completely from Assam by end of 2023, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Sarma further said that the state government will be issuing advertisements for another 22,776 posts in July in order to fulfil the promise of one lakh jobs. The posts will be filled up in health, education, police, panchayat and power departments, apart from grade III and grade IV jobs in various government departments. 

The candidates have been asked to join their duties between June 1 and 15.

Shah will attend another function at Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati where he will lay the foundation stone for a national forensic science university on the same day, Sarma said. 

The BJP projected the programme as a significant success of Sarma government and fulfilment of the party's promise made before the Assembly elections in 2021. But Opposition parties in Assam, including Congress, asked why the Sarma government could not fulfill the promise of giving the appointments within a year of his government. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Amit Shah
Assam
Himanta Biswa Sarma

Related videos

What's Brewing

Cheetah cub dies at Kuno; 4th death in around 2 months

Cheetah cub dies at Kuno; 4th death in around 2 months

Man's anti-ageing blood transfusion involves dad & son

Man's anti-ageing blood transfusion involves dad & son

Infosys unveils AI platform 'Infosys Topaz'

Infosys unveils AI platform 'Infosys Topaz'

Modi, Albanese rename Sydney suburb as 'Little India'

Modi, Albanese rename Sydney suburb as 'Little India'

Nepali sherpa scales Everest for record 28th time

Nepali sherpa scales Everest for record 28th time

Vinícius abuse continues, Spanish FA acknowledge racism

Vinícius abuse continues, Spanish FA acknowledge racism

 