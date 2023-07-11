Holiday for schools in Kerala panchayat owing to stray dog scare

Holiday was declared for six schools in a panchayat at Kozhikode district in Kerala on July 10 owing to stray dog scare.

Schools in the Koothali grama panchayat on the suburbs of Kozhikode were given holiday following a scare over a stray dog biting an 18 year old student on Sunday evening.

Panchayat president Bindhu K K said that the dog that suspectedly bit the boy on Sunday was captured and hence schools would resume function on Tuesday. The boy suffered the bite on his leg and was stable. In view of the scare among the children and parents, a holiday was declared for schools.

Many areas in Kerala have been witnessing stray dog scare. The state government has been looking into the opinions of exercising provisions in the CrPC to cull dangerous dogs. But the government's moves often suffered stiff resistance from animal rights activists.