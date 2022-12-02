Hookah bars will no longer be permitted in Kolkata

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to close all hookah bars in the city, and not to issue fresh licences for the setting up of any new ones.

Mayor Firhad Hakim, on Friday, said that hookah bars will remain closed. Mostly attached to restaurants and hotels, the hookah bars are having a negative effect, and the chemicals and the smoke emitted are bad for health.

The young generation is getting addicted, and while there’s no evidence, at some places addictive substances are being mixed. This could be compelling the youngsters to visit these places, the mayor said. The business is becoming harmful to people, and even hindering visits by people who don’t want to use hookahs.

“We will not give licences to hookah bars, and will cancel ones issued, through notification. No new licences will be given. Police help will be taken, for the closure,” the mayor said.