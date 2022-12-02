Hookah bars will no longer be permitted in Kolkata

Hookah bars will no longer be permitted in Kolkata

The young generation is getting addicted, and while there’s no evidence, at some places addictive substances are being mixed, the mayor said

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS,
  • Dec 02 2022, 21:09 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2022, 21:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to close all hookah bars in the city, and not to issue fresh licences for the setting up of any new ones.

Mayor Firhad Hakim, on Friday, said that hookah bars will remain closed. Mostly attached to restaurants and hotels, the hookah bars are having a negative effect, and the chemicals and the smoke emitted are bad for health. 

Also Read | The signs of addiction

The young generation is getting addicted, and while there’s no evidence, at some places addictive substances are being mixed. This could be compelling the youngsters to visit these places, the mayor said. The business is becoming harmful to people, and even hindering visits by people who don’t want to use hookahs.

“We will not give licences to hookah bars, and will cancel ones issued, through notification. No new licences will be given. Police help will be taken, for the closure,” the mayor said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kolkata
India News
Hookah Bar
Kolkata Municipal Corporation
Addiction

What's Brewing

'Jonathan the Tortoise' is now oldest known land animal

'Jonathan the Tortoise' is now oldest known land animal

Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider

Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider

Nora faces flak for holding Indian flag upside down

Nora faces flak for holding Indian flag upside down

US company turns air pollution into fuel

US company turns air pollution into fuel

Flying out of B'luru? Your face will be your ticket, ID

Flying out of B'luru? Your face will be your ticket, ID

 