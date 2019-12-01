Hospital boundary wall damaged, shanties gutted in fire

After an LPG explosion, many huts were burnt and the boundary wall of a private hospital was damaged

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  Dec 01 2019
  • updated: Dec 01 2019, 12:41pm ist
The boundary wall of a private hospital was partially damaged and several shanties beside it were gutted in a blaze in the city on Sunday, officials said.

The fire, triggered by an LPG gas cylinder explosion in a shanty in Kasba area at around 3.30 am on Sunday, was extinguished by seven fire tenders within an hour, a fire brigade official said.

No casualty has been reported so far, he said.

The blaze was put down before it could spread to the hospital and local residents had taken part in the evacuation of the dwellers of the shanties, the official added. 

