Hours before bypoll, FIR against Bihar BJP chief

An FIR has been lodged against the Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal for his reported attempt to lure voters through cash payment just a day before by-elections in the State. The FIR has been lodged at Sadar police station (case No 511/19) in Kishanganj where the BJP has fielded Sweety Singh against Congress nominee Saida Bano.

The case was lodged against the Bihar BJP chief after submission of a written complaint by the Kishanganj Circle Officer (CO) Shafi Ahmed about a video that went viral on Saturday. The State BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal, in the video, could be seen exhorting traders of Kishanganj to shut down their business establishments on Monday, the day of polling for Kishanganj Assembly constituency, and deploy their staff members (in lieu of Rs 500 note each) for voting in favour of the BJP candidate between 7 am and 5 pm on October 21.

The BJP leader, in the video which went viral, is also seen assuring the businessmen that the ‘cash dole’ to the ‘staff members of the traders’ should be treated as financial assistance from him (Jaiswal).

“Prima facie, this seems to be a case of violation of model code of conduct. An FIR has, therefore, been lodged against the Bihar BJP chief after receiving a complaint from CO, Safi Ahmed,” said Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Kishanganj, Shahnawaz Ahmad.

It is pertinent to mention here that BJP is a ruling partner of the JD (U) in Bihar and is contesting the by-election for Kishanganj Assembly seat. The JD (U) has fielded its candidates for the remaining four Assembly bypolls. The LJP, on the other hand, is in direct contest with the Congress for the sole Lok Sabha by-election in Samastipur parliamentary constituency.

While polling for Bihar by-elections will take place on October 21, the counting is slated for October 24.