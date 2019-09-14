How to check your name on Assam NRC online list

The final updated NRC list of Assam has been uploaded on the official NRC website on September 14, 2019. Earlier this week, the development was announced by NRC state coordinator Prateek Hajela. The final list, which was published offline on August 31 consisted only the supplementary list and several queries were being received about the publication of overall results of all family members, according to Hajela.

Out of the total 3,30,27,661 applicants; 19,06,657 were left out of the updated NRC following scrutiny of their documents and hearings. A total of 3,11,21,004 persons figured in the list.

The process to update the NRC began in February 2015 under the supervision of the Supreme Court. A total of 3.29 crore people submitted documents seeking inclusion of their names in the updated NRC. However, names of 2.89 crore applicants figured in the draft NRC released on July 30 last year.

To check the online updated list, one can visit the official NRC website, where two links are given:

After clicking on one of the links, the user will be directed to a page where he or she will have to enter the ARN:

In case one needs to know his or her ARN, there is an option the NRC home page

A detention centre is being created for those left out of the final list, in the Goalpara district of Assam. The centre a capacity to detain 3,000 foreigners is being funded by the Centre. The detention centre will have a school, a hospital, recreation area and rooms for security personnel, for which Rs. 46.5 crores has been sanctioned by the Centre. It is being constructed at Matia, about 125-km west of Guwahati.