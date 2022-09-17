Howrah-Bhubaneswar Jan Shatabdi Express derails in Odisha

Howrah-Bhubaneswar Jan Shatabdi Express on Saturday derailed at a level crossing near Odisha's Bhadrak, an East Coast Railway official said.

The two front wheels of the guard-cum-luggage van located next to the engine derailed due to sudden application of brake despite which the train hit a bull, he said, adding no casualty of passengers was reported in the incident.

Officials have been sent to the spot for restoration work, and train services on the down line remained unaffected.

"It will take around 30 minutes to an hour to resume the train's journey," he said.

All the passenger coaches are on the tracks and the derailed coach is an SLR (sitting cum luggage rake) one.

"Since it is a double line, the derailment will not affect the railway traffic. There shouldn't be any difficulty in carrying out restoration work," he said.

A train has two SLR coaches – one next to the engine and another at the end of the train, the official added.