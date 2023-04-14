Odisha: Human-dog marriage continues in tribal village

Human-dog marriage continues in tribal Ho village in Odisha

The Sings are Ho tribals from Bandhsahi village in Soro block

Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

Human-dog marriages may sound bizarre, but a tiny tribal hamlet in Balasore district Thursday witnessed not one, but two simultaneous tying of the nuptial knot between dogs and human children in keeping with a local superstition that this would ward off evil spirits.

Machua Sing had to arrange a female dog as `bride' for his 11 year old boy Tapan Sing while Manas Sing had to arrange a male dog as `groom' for his 7 year old minor girl Laxmi.

The Sings are Ho tribals from Bandhsahi village in Soro block. Their search for a dog to wed their children came after the kids developed their first teeth on the upper jaw, which local tribals believe can have an "evil" effect on childrens' lives.

“According to community traditions, the two 'marriages' were performed and the rituals continued from 7 am till 1 pm along with a community feast," said Sagar Sing, a 28 year old graduate from the village.

“The community believes that the evil which may happen will pass to the dogs once the 'marriage' is solemnised ... this of course has no scientific basis but continues to be a superstition passed on by elders."

