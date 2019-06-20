Human sacrifice suspected in Kamakhya temple

Police here is probing the possibility of human sacrifice following the recovery of a woman's headless body near the ancient Kamakhya temple, a centre of tantric practices here on Wednesday evening.

"We suspect that it could be a case of human sacrifice as Kamakhya temple had ancient practice of human sacrifice. The flowers, earthen light and burnt incense sticks found near the body suggest some rituals were performed there. But at the same we can not rule out the murder angle as the miscreants may also do so to give it a colour of human sacrifice," a police officer said.

The body was found near stairs of an ancient Durga temple atop Nilachal Hills here, where the Kamakhya temple and several other temples are situated. "We are looking for head of the body and we are using sniffer dogs in search of the killer," he said.

The incident took place three days before the beginning of the annual four-day Ambubaci Mela, which attract thousands of devotees from different parts of the country and abroad. The organiser is expecting 25 lakh visitors during this year's Mela beginning on Saturday.

Sadhus, tantric practitioners and devotees have already started visiting the temple premises. The temple door remains closed for four days but thousands throng the temple to pay obeisance to Goddess Kamakhya when the temple door re-opens.