I too can speak the same language: Mamata Banerjee on Amit Shah’s ‘throw out' remark

Within hours after Union Minister Amit Shah on Thursday appealed to the people of West Bengal to throw out the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she too could speak in such language but it would not be pleasant.

“I understand what 'utha ke phenk do' (pick them up and throw them out) means. What if I start to speak in the same manner and say 'utha ke phenk do'. Will that be pleasant? Before Diwali let good sense prevail,” said Mamata.

Alleging that there was a tendency to defame Bengal, the chief minister said if some “outsiders” think that they could come to Bengal and insult its nationalistic tradition people would not tolerate it.

She said both the Centre and the state government were elected governments with clearly defined jurisdictions. Mamata cautioned that “ no one should cross the Lakshman Rekha.”

She further alleged that police officers in Bengal were being threatened with Income Tax raids and even with their wives being transferred.

“We are seeing such things for the first time. We will be forced to let the entire country know how our officers are being threatened,” said Mamata.

Earlier in the day, Shah had said that the way the Mamata Banerjee government was resorting to oppressive tactics especially against BJP workers in Bengal, the death knell of the TMC government has been sounded.