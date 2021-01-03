IAF choppers resume operation to douse Dzukou Valley wildfire

Four Mi-17 helicopters of Indian Air Force (IAF) equipped with Bambi buckets resumed their operation on Sunday morning to douse the fire which broke out at Dzukou Valley on Tuesday, a picturesque trekking site on Nagaland-Manipur border.

The wildfire started on the Nagaland side at Dzukou, situated 2452 meters above sea level and spread towards Manipur the next day. The fire was so massive that it could be seen from Nagaland's capital Kohima, situated about 30km away.

Firefighters of Manipur managed to control the wildfire at the eastern side spreading from Mount Khungho towards Mao but failed to control it at the southern side. This forced Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh to seek the help of union home minister Amit Shah.

Manipur government on Saturday said 200 acres of forest land had been damaged in the fire till Saturday.

Four helicopters equipped and 59 personnel of NDRF launched a joint operation on Saturday morning. A-C-130J Hercules aircraft of the IAF airlifted 9-ton load for the fire fighting personnel including 48 NDRF personnel from Guwahati to Dimapur on Friday night.