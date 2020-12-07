IAF, CSIR-NML sign MoU for research in material science

IAF, CSIR-NML sign MoU for research in material science, engineering

The IAF delegation stressed on the requirement of improving the reliability and serviceability of its legacy assets

The CSIR-National Metallurgical Laboratory, Jamshedpur on Monday signed an MoU with the Indian Air Force on research and development in material science and engineering.

"Discussions were held on the areas of prime national interest in the field of materials, metals, corrosion science and other allied engineering domains with an aim to decide on aspects of collaborations between IAF and CSIR-NML," a release by the research organisation said.

The IAF delegation, during a visit to CSIR-NML, Jamshedpur stressed on the requirement of improving the reliability and serviceability of its legacy assets, with emphasis on material informatics, substitution, life extension and indigenisation, it added. 

