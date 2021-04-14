IAS officer among 43 Covid-19 deaths in Bihar

IAS officer among 43 Covid-19 deaths in Bihar

About 16 deaths were seen in the state's capital

Abhay Kumar
Abhay Kumar, DHNS , Patna,
  • Apr 14 2021, 20:20 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2021, 20:20 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The coronavirus pandemic is now getting alarming in Bihar with the state reporting 4,157 new cases in the last 24 hours. This includes 43 deaths, out of which 16 died in Patna itself. Among those who passed away include IAS officer, Vijay Ranjan, District Immunisation Officer Lalan Rai, a retired Professor of Physics Syed Maqbool Karim and a police inspector Rakesh Kumar.

Of those 16 who died in the state's capital, four passed away in AIIMS, Patna, seven at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), four at Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) and one at Danapur Railway Hospital.

The fatalities reported in the last 24 hours are the highest in this calendar year.

Altogether 93,523 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. Out of which 4,157 persons tested positive for Covid-19. This includes Bihar’s Home Secretary Chaitanya Prasad and the Principal of the PMCH, Dr Vidyapati Choudhary. Prasad has been admitted to AIIMS, Patna.

Meanwhile, the PMCH has set up an exclusive 25-bed unit for its healthcare workers after 60 employees were found to be infected with Covid-19 despite completing their vaccination. Out of these 60 employees, 25 are doctors, including the PMCH principal who said he was “under home quarantine.”

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bihar
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Patna

Related videos

What's Brewing

UAE to send rover to the Moon in 2022

UAE to send rover to the Moon in 2022

Myanmar activists stage 'bloody' protests against army

Myanmar activists stage 'bloody' protests against army

Maharashtra's Covid restrictions: All you need to know

Maharashtra's Covid restrictions: All you need to know

China-India border tensions 'remain high': US report

China-India border tensions 'remain high': US report

Covid-19 vaccines in India: Where do they stand?

Covid-19 vaccines in India: Where do they stand?

 