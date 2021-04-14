IAS officer among 43 Covid-19 deaths in Bihar

The coronavirus pandemic is now getting alarming in Bihar with the state reporting 4,157 new cases in the last 24 hours. This includes 43 deaths, out of which 16 died in Patna itself. Among those who passed away include IAS officer, Vijay Ranjan, District Immunisation Officer Lalan Rai, a retired Professor of Physics Syed Maqbool Karim and a police inspector Rakesh Kumar.

Of those 16 who died in the state's capital, four passed away in AIIMS, Patna, seven at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), four at Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) and one at Danapur Railway Hospital.

The fatalities reported in the last 24 hours are the highest in this calendar year.

Altogether 93,523 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. Out of which 4,157 persons tested positive for Covid-19. This includes Bihar’s Home Secretary Chaitanya Prasad and the Principal of the PMCH, Dr Vidyapati Choudhary. Prasad has been admitted to AIIMS, Patna.

Meanwhile, the PMCH has set up an exclusive 25-bed unit for its healthcare workers after 60 employees were found to be infected with Covid-19 despite completing their vaccination. Out of these 60 employees, 25 are doctors, including the PMCH principal who said he was “under home quarantine.”