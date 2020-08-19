Identities of Covid-19 patients in Mizoram to be traced

Identities of Covid-19 patients in Mizoram to be traced to help contact-tracing

Earlier disclosure of identities of Covid-19 patients without permission would invite three-month imprisonment

PTI, Aizawl,
  • Aug 19 2020, 13:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2020, 14:37 ist
Representative Image. Credit: File Photo

Identities of Covid-19 patients in Mizoram and those suspected to have been infected can be revealed to facilitate contact tracing, an order has said.

Their identities can be revealed only after permission from respective deputy commissioner or chief medical officer, the order issued by Health Department Secretary H Lalengmawia on Tuesday said.

The infected persons can also themselves reveal their identities, it said.

The state government had earlier prohibited disclosure of identities of Covid-19 patients or people suspected to have been infected with the novel coronavirus.

The Mizoram (Containment and Prevention of Covid-19) Ordinance, 2020 had earlier stated that disclosure of identities of coronavirus patients without permission from competent authorities can invite imprisonment for up to three months or Rs 5,000 fine or both.

Mizoram
Coronavirus
COVID-19

