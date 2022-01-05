IED blast kills Assam Rifles jawan in Manipur ahead of Amit Shah's visit

An IED explosion carried out by militants in Thoubal district of Manipur on Wednesday killed a jawan of Assam Rifles and injured another, a day before Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the poll-bound state.

Police officials said the blast was carried out at around 1.30 pm at Lilong Ushoipokpi area under Lilong police station when a team of 16 Assam Rifles were on a routine patrol. Two jawans were injured in the attack and one of them succumbed to his injuries while being taken to a hospital.

Police said no militant group has claimed responsibility of the attack so far.

The attack comes a day before Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to poll-bound Manipur. Assembly elections in the state are slated in March.

The militant attack contradicts the ruling BJP's claim that militancy in the state has been contained since the party came to power in 2017. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said in Manipur that peace and development returned to the Northeast after peace accords were signed with insurgents groups since his government came to power at the Centre in 2014.

This is the second militant attack on Assam Rifles in Manipur since November 13 when a colonel, his wife, son and four jawans were gunned down by militants in Churachandpur district.

