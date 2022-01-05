IED blast kills Assam Rifles jawan in Manipur

IED blast kills Assam Rifles jawan in Manipur ahead of Amit Shah's visit

Police said no militant group has claimed responsibility of the attack so far

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Jan 05 2022, 18:37 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 18:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An IED explosion carried out by militants in Thoubal district of Manipur on Wednesday killed a jawan of Assam Rifles and injured another, a day before Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the poll-bound state. 

Police officials said the blast was carried out at around 1.30 pm at Lilong Ushoipokpi area under Lilong police station when a team of 16 Assam Rifles were on a routine patrol. Two jawans were injured in the attack and one of them succumbed to his injuries while being taken to a hospital.

Police said no militant group has claimed responsibility of the attack so far. 

The attack comes a day before Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to poll-bound Manipur. Assembly elections in the state are slated in March. 

The militant attack contradicts the ruling BJP's claim that militancy in the state has been contained since the party came to power in 2017. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said in Manipur that peace and development returned to the Northeast after peace accords were signed with insurgents groups since his government came to power at the Centre in 2014. 

This is the second militant attack on Assam Rifles in Manipur since November 13 when a colonel, his wife, son and four jawans were gunned down by militants in Churachandpur district. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

IED blast
Assam Rifles
Manipur
India News
Amit Shah

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dog finds help, leads cops to owner's car crash

Dog finds help, leads cops to owner's car crash

Here's how to get rid of 'moths' eating your clothes

Here's how to get rid of 'moths' eating your clothes

5 Deepika Padukone movies that are too good to miss

5 Deepika Padukone movies that are too good to miss

DH Toon | 'Bulli Bai' arrests: Education means nothing?

DH Toon | 'Bulli Bai' arrests: Education means nothing?

NASA nails trickiest job on newly launched telescope

NASA nails trickiest job on newly launched telescope

Island in the sun

Island in the sun

ASI restoring only surviving flag of Independence

ASI restoring only surviving flag of Independence

Gulzar's poetry inspires Bengaluru-based painter

Gulzar's poetry inspires Bengaluru-based painter

 