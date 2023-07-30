IED explodes during anti-Maoist operation in Odisha

There was no casualty, injury or damage to the police team, Kalahandi SP SP Abhilash G said.

PTI
PTI, Bhawanipatna ,
  • Jul 30 2023, 06:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2023, 06:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Odisha’s anti-Maoist elite force, the Special Operation Group (SOG), and CRPF jawans had a narrow escape on Saturday when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded during a combing operation at Juigsaipatna village in Kalahandi district, police said.

The SP said an IED exploded in Jugsaipatna area of Kalahandi during a combing operation by police in view of the martyrs' week being observed by the Maoists.

Police said Maoists, who were present in the area after laying the IED, fled from the spot taking advantage of dense jungle and rain.

