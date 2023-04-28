IEDs, arms and ammunition seized in Jharkhand

Acting on a tip-off, a search operation was undertaken in Bere forest in Chipadohar area

PTI
PTI, Latehar,
  • Apr 28 2023, 20:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2023, 20:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and arms and ammunition were seized in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Friday, a CRPF official said.

Acting on a tip-off, a search operation was undertaken in Bere forest in Chipadohar area, around 160 km from Ranchi, and two IEDs weighing 7 kg each and one IED of 2.5 kg weight were unearthed, CRPF commandant P K Sahu said.

Also, a country-made gun and 35 cartridges were found, he said, adding the IEDs were defused. He claimed the explosives and arms and ammunition were buried in the ground by the Maoists.

