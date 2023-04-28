IEDs, arms and ammunition seized in Jharkhand

Three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and arms and ammunition were seized in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Friday, a CRPF official said.
Acting on a tip-off, a search operation was undertaken in Bere forest in Chipadohar area, around 160 km from Ranchi, and two IEDs weighing 7 kg each and one IED of 2.5 kg weight were unearthed, CRPF commandant P K Sahu said.
Also, a country-made gun and 35 cartridges were found, he said, adding the IEDs were defused. He claimed the explosives and arms and ammunition were buried in the ground by the Maoists.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Jiah Khan case: Celeb suicides that turned into cases
Warming seas threat to life in ocean's 'twilight zone'
'Transformers: Rise of the Beast trailer released
In Pics | 10 interesting facts about 'Ponniyin Selvan'
A timeline of the Jiah Khan suicide case till date
Filmfare Awards 2023: 'Gangubai', 'Badhaai Do' win big
Stone of Scone moved to London for Charles' coronation
DiCaprio, Scorsese talk 'Killers' at CinemaCon
Bengaluru to host Chhau dance festival on April 30
Tiger seen in Haryana for the first time in 110 years