If you don’t fight for rights, we too won’t: TMC MP

If you don’t fight for your rights, we too won’t, Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee cautions supporters in Bankura

Ahead of the panchayat polls, Banerjee told the gathering that in 2019, they looked away from the Trinamool

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Apr 12 2023, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2023, 22:51 ist
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

While telling supporters that the next elections in West Bengal will be on people’s issues, and not based on religion and caste, Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool’s national general secretary also cautioned the gathering in Bankura, West Bengal, that if they don’t fight for their rights (by discarding the BJP in the region) then the Trinamool, too, will not care for their concerns.

Ahead of the panchayat polls, Banerjee told the gathering that in 2019, they looked away from the Trinamool, but “we” (the party) didn’t. The people in the region again voted for the BJP in 2021, yet the (party’s) focus didn’t shift away. Everyone is getting the benefits of the state's welfare schemes, but the BJP has kept Bengal’s funds on the freeze. Banerjee, however, cautioned that if the people, hence, don’t fight for their own rights for their families, the Trinamool will also not take the people’s needs into account, he said.

Also Read | TMC will soon cease to be even a state party: Suvendu Adhikari
 

“The people of Bankura voted for Balakot and Hindu-Muslim issues in (the) 2019 Lok Sabha elections. You voted for ‘Jati and Dharm’, you voted for ‘Bohiragotos’, look where you have ended up,” Banerjee was quoted as saying in a party release.

“The next elections in Bengal will be fought on people-centric issues. The next elections will be fought for continuation of 100 days of work, for Bangla Awas Yojana, for Gram Sadak Yojana, for Bankura’s development and for Bishnupur’s advancement,” he added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

TMC
Abhishek Banerjee
West Bengal
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Hippo from Pablo Escobar's estate killed in crash

Hippo from Pablo Escobar's estate killed in crash

Pune mountaineers take up the great Mt Meru challenge

Pune mountaineers take up the great Mt Meru challenge

Serendipity, Karma Yoga through an entrepreneur’s lens

Serendipity, Karma Yoga through an entrepreneur’s lens

Birth control measures resonate among Muslims in India

Birth control measures resonate among Muslims in India

Taylor Swift fans grapple with breakup reports

Taylor Swift fans grapple with breakup reports

NASA unveils 'Mars' habitat for experiments on Earth

NASA unveils 'Mars' habitat for experiments on Earth

Can intelligence be separated from the body?

Can intelligence be separated from the body?

 