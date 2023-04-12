If you don’t fight for your rights, we too won’t, Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee cautions supporters in Bankura

While telling supporters that the next elections in West Bengal will be on people’s issues, and not based on religion and caste, Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool’s national general secretary also cautioned the gathering in Bankura, West Bengal, that if they don’t fight for their rights (by discarding the BJP in the region) then the Trinamool, too, will not care for their concerns.

Ahead of the panchayat polls, Banerjee told the gathering that in 2019, they looked away from the Trinamool, but “we” (the party) didn’t. The people in the region again voted for the BJP in 2021, yet the (party’s) focus didn’t shift away. Everyone is getting the benefits of the state's welfare schemes, but the BJP has kept Bengal’s funds on the freeze. Banerjee, however, cautioned that if the people, hence, don’t fight for their own rights for their families, the Trinamool will also not take the people’s needs into account, he said.

“The people of Bankura voted for Balakot and Hindu-Muslim issues in (the) 2019 Lok Sabha elections. You voted for ‘Jati and Dharm’, you voted for ‘Bohiragotos’, look where you have ended up,” Banerjee was quoted as saying in a party release.

“The next elections in Bengal will be fought on people-centric issues. The next elections will be fought for continuation of 100 days of work, for Bangla Awas Yojana, for Gram Sadak Yojana, for Bankura’s development and for Bishnupur’s advancement,” he added.