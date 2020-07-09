IIM Calcutta to start online academic year from August

IIM Calcutta to start academic year in online mode from August 2020

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jul 09 2020, 14:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2020, 14:53 ist

IIM Calcutta has announced that it will start the academic year in the online mode from August.

Starting August 2020, new as well as returning students of the flagship MBA programme will attend classes digitally from the safety of their homes, the premier institute said in a statement on Wednesday.

"As we reopen in the online mode, it is equally important that we sustain our academic rigour and preserve our unique teaching and learning experience," Director of IIM Calcutta, Prof Anju Seth said.

More such digital initiatives are in the pipeline, the statement said.

On-campus activities were suspended throughout the lockdown period, it said.

The previous academic term ended abruptly in March and students went home when the lockdown was announced. Steps were taken to conduct the remaining classes using web conferencing tools, the statement added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

IIMC
online classes
Kolkata
MBA

What's Brewing

Hours will decide India’s next digital winners

Hours will decide India’s next digital winners

The Lead: Actor Nithya Menen on her new web series

The Lead: Actor Nithya Menen on her new web series

Asteroid, as big as Taj Mahal, flew close to Earth

Asteroid, as big as Taj Mahal, flew close to Earth

RIP Jagdeep: A talented actor who made an impact

RIP Jagdeep: A talented actor who made an impact

This ancient Taoist was first philosopher of disability

This ancient Taoist was first philosopher of disability

Study identifies risk factors for Covid-19 deaths

Study identifies risk factors for Covid-19 deaths

 