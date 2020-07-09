IIM Calcutta to start academic year in online mode from August 2020

IIM Calcutta has announced that it will start the academic year in the online mode from August.

Starting August 2020, new as well as returning students of the flagship MBA programme will attend classes digitally from the safety of their homes, the premier institute said in a statement on Wednesday.

"As we reopen in the online mode, it is equally important that we sustain our academic rigour and preserve our unique teaching and learning experience," Director of IIM Calcutta, Prof Anju Seth said.

More such digital initiatives are in the pipeline, the statement said.

On-campus activities were suspended throughout the lockdown period, it said.

The previous academic term ended abruptly in March and students went home when the lockdown was announced. Steps were taken to conduct the remaining classes using web conferencing tools, the statement added.