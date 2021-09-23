IIT Guwahati-AICTE extend collaboration to address water and energy problems in Northeast

The IIT Guwahati and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) have extended their collaboration for another two years to support technical institutions in the Northeast to address water and energy-related problems in the disaster-prone region.

Financial support would be provided to institutions under the Grant for Augmenting Infrastructure in North East Region Scheme.

AICTE and IIT Guwahati had signed an MoU to implement this scheme, which has now been extended for another two years with the addition of digital connectivity infrastructure along with solar power and water supply.

A statement issued on Thursday said T. G. Sitharam, director of IIT Guwahati and Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, chairman, AICTE signed the MoU recently in the presence of A. S. Achalkumar, Dean Outreach Education Programme, Sharad Gokhale, head of Civil Engineering department and Gopal Das, head of Chemistry department of IIT Guwahati.

A coordinated effort between IIT Guwahati and AICTE will enhance the functional efficiency of the technical institutes located in the far-flung areas of North-East region, which will improve the quality of education and capacity building at grass-root level and change the lives of common people in the region,” said the statement quoting Sitharam.

"Both AICTE and IIT Guwahati have an interest in promoting research, development and quality improvement in the North-East region of the country. IIT Guwahati holds a large reservoir of expertise and technologies in multiple domains that can benefit the society immensely,” it further said.

The new MoU also includes IIT Guwahati extending support for facilitating necessary training on technical proposal writing under schemes of the AICTE for North-Eastern technical institutions.

Sahasrabudhe said, “The objectives of this MoU is also to mentor AICTE approved technical institutions under the mentorship of IIT Guwahati to develop projects for funding in critical areas like solar energy, water problem and internet connectivity."

