IIT Guwahati develops self-check kiosk to prevent spread of Covid-19

Researchers at IIT Guwahati and a private company jointly developed a first of its kind self-check kiosk, which can check a person's body temperature, oxygen level and detect any other viral infection within 30 seconds.

"The fully automated touchless self-check kiosk has been designed as per the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines. It instantly detects and records the syndromes associated with Covid-19 like body temperature and blood oxygen content and raises alarm in case it is beyond the limits. The kiosk features first of its kind UV-C disinfectant box capable of killing viruses/bacteria present on the surfaces of luggage, bags, keys, mobiles, wallets and others, thereby reducing the risk of spreading," said a statement issued by IIT-G on Tuesday.

One such kiosk, developed by the team of IIT Guwahati and Udaipur-based Workspace Metal Solutions Pvt Ltd has been installed in the institute campus. Each kiosk costs between Rs 3.5 lakh to 7.5 lakh based on specifications and the team has now applied for a patent for the product.

With the gradual easing of public lockdown measures to return to normal life, it is the need of the hour to ensure safe entry to any premises, said the statement.

Associate professor of the chemical engineering department, Senthilmurugan Subbiah said the kiosk installed at the institute is IoT enabled (sensor fitted) and its data analysis system is capable of face identification and creating employee/person health historical data.

"The kiosk’s AI-based software system is capable of monitoring an individual’s health from historical data and in case of abnormal temperature and SpO2 level measured then the kiosk generates the alarm to health department authorities of their company/organisation/institute," he said.

The kiosk has been developed by Subbiah and Puneet Talesara, founder, Workspace Group, and an alumnus of IIT Guwahati.

The self-check kiosk offers a level of public access safety and accuracy that cannot be matched by existing human-error prone processes. It maximises user convenience and safety without compromising the organisation's need for efficiency and security. In future, the recorded data can be transferred or accessed from the central control room for monitoring purpose, said the statement.