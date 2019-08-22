IIT Guwahati has highest female enrolment since 2015

The IIT Guwahati has a reason to rejoice on 25th year of its inception as the institute this year reported highest enrolment of female students since 2015.

The institute saw 18.64% enrolment of female students in the 2019-20 batch of B. Tech, surpassing the target of 17% set by the Joint Entrance Examination apex board committee.

A total of 829 students were admitted to IIT Guwahati this year in B.Tech courses, out of which 153 are girls and 676 are boys as compared to 112 girls and 608 boys last year. A total of 40 students have been admitted this year in the B.Des (Bachelor of Design) course, of which 16 are girls and 24 are boys.

This include 18 in computer science and engineering, 19 in mechanical engineering, 17 in civil engineering, 16 in design and 15 in electronics and communication engineering.

In 2015 the institute had reported enrolment of 50 female students against 589 boys.

A statement issued by the IIT Guwahati said its director, T G Sitharam welcomed the new students and said that they introduced four new courses this year keeping in mind the demand and interest of students in disruptive technologies.

"The new programmes comprise three International joint degree programs with Gifu University, including International Joint PhD degrees. These unique programmes will emphasize on the integration of both theory and practice. These programmes will nurture students to enhance research design thinking and a global mind-set in the enrolled courses and are also expected to lead the international community in successfully achieving the Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations General Assembly in 2015," said a statement quoting the director.

The IIT-G conducted four orientation programmes for the new students—a general orientation (presided over by the Director, Deans, IITG), academic orientation (presided over by Dean/Asso. Dean, Academic Section), department's orientation (by respective Head’s & Faculties of Departments), orientation on campus life, hostel and other amenities (by Dean Students Affairs) and orientation by SC/ST Cell.