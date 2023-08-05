IIT-Kharagpur launches AI-certification programme

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) has launched an AI-certification programme with an aim to educate youth about technologies in the domain, at a mass-level.

The programme, Hands-on AI for the real-world applications (HAAI), has been launched by the institute’s AI-hub, AI for Interdisciplinary Cyber Physical Systems (AI4ICPS). TCS iON – a Tata Consultancy Services unit – will provide LMS platform services, and will act as an outreach partner.

The programme, a release states, will cater to demands of the emerging AI industry, and is also structured to take into account recommendations under National Education Policy 2020.

The said 3-month, weekends-only programme offers a mix of theoretical foundations, and practical learning. The course – with 47 contact hours, and total 100 hours of experiential learning – with modular quizzes, tips-and-tricks, assignments, discussion rooms, real-world datasets, live doubt-clearing sessions, offers a certificate of merit for the top one percent performers, and offers an opportunity to interact with industry experts.

“Following the success of the course, we can take this forward to launch a diploma course for 10-12 months or a degree course which will be beneficial for the students and the working professional,” VK Tewari, director, IIT-KGP, stated.

The AI-programme commences on September 2, and is open to freshers, individuals pursuing under- and post-graduate degrees, working professionals aiming at a career transition as AI/ ML engineer, and individuals with basic programming knowledge keen on a career in information technology.