IIT Kharagpur organising international e-symposia on 'Gandhian Thoughts and Philosophy'

IIT Kharagpur is organising an international e-symposia in association with top global universities to commemorate the completion of the 150th Birth Anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi.

Academics from universities in the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Gandhian experts from India including professors from IIT Kharagpur will deliberate on 'Gandhian Thoughts and Philosophy' through webinars spanning over select days in August 2020, an institute spokesperson said on Saturday.

"Amidst all the uncertainties and isolation, we draw our inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi who was not only the tallest leader of the Indian freedom movement but has been the role model for many world leaders, in matters of fundamental rights, self-reliance, compassion," institute Director Prof Virendra Kumar Tewari said.

The webinars are scheduled on August 8 with Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA and Gandhi Forum, India, August 15 with Tufts University, August 20 with University of Manchester, UK and University of Texas Arlington, USA, August 27 with University of Leeds, UK, University of Melbourne, Australia, University of Auckland and Massey University, New Zealand, and August 28 with the University of Alberta and University of Toronto, Canada.

The themes include 'Sarvodaya-universal upliftment or progress for all and Swavalamban-the quest for self-reliance', 'Gandhian legacies in the World Today', 'Branding Gandhi, Gandhian Economics for Growth in India', 'From Atma Nirbhar Bharat to Sarvodaya,' with more than a thousand participants from across the globe.

"We hope it will be a grand success and inspire people who are going through an experience of a lifetime," Tewari said.