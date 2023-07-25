IIT-Kharagpur updates curricula in accordance with NEP 2020

IIT-Kharagpur updates curricula in line with NEP 2020

The UG programmes at IIT Kharagpur had eight weeks of summer internship and this can now be extended to eight months of research or industry internship.

  Jul 25 2023
IIT-Kharagpur has updated its curricula for undergraduate and post-graduate courses in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, its director VK Tewari said.

Addressing a press conference, Tewari said one of the major initiatives undertaken by IIT-Kharagpur, in light of NEP 2020, has been multidisciplinary research in science, technology, management and law.

"IIT-Kharagpur is now adding a new dimension by starting MBBS programme at the BC Roy Institute of Medical Science and Technology," he said on Monday.

"In the UG and PG curricula, the choice of electives has been broadened. Further, interdisciplinary dual-degree programmes have been introduced," he added.

The UG programmes at IIT Kharagpur had eight weeks of summer internship and this can now be extended to eight months of research or industry internship, Tewari said.

Internships have also been proposed for PG programmes, he said.

IIT-Kharagpur has set up an international student office, and is making efforts to increase the admission of international students, Tewari said.

