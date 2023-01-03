IIT-M start-up constructs Kolkata’s first 3D printed structure

Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions, a deep-tech start-up of the IIT-Madras, has constructed Kolkata’s first 3D printed structure at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Limited, as part of a series of potential large-scale construction projects using 3D printing for the nationalised shipyard.

The modular site office, which was designed and executed in just 10 days, measures 180 square feet and has a customized design providing a comfortable working space for six to eight people. The start-up followed offsite construction methodology for this project.

The 3D printed site office project, which was built as a technology demonstrator, would be utilized by the shipyard for monitoring Anti-submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts (ASWSWCs), was inaugurated by Giridhar Aramane, Defence Secretary, December 31, 2022.

The printing of modules of the structure was completed in two-and-a-half-days at Tvasta’s factory in Chennai and was transported to the site location in the form of modules, which enables swift assembly and finishing and efficient use of labour.

GRSE Limited is a mini ratna category that has so far delivered 108 warships to India and other countries and an integral part of Indian Defence preparedness to produce the most modern warships through indigenization for the country aimed at self-reliance.

Tvasta constructed India’s first 3D-printed house at the IIT-M campus, demonstrating its capabilities and feasibility in the actualization of a physical structure.

“The execution strategy for the current project incorporated an optimal use of durable materials to ensure robustness and sustainability, thereby generating less wastage and a lower carbon footprint,” Adithya VS, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Tvasta Manufacturing, said.

Tvasta is currently focusing on modular construction such as this structure which will be a useful solution for quick infrastructure and ‘assemblable buildings’, he added.

Construction 3D printing is an additive manufacturing process where the material is added layer by layer to build a structure. Operated through an automated system, this is a purely Industry 4.0 era technology and can be termed as ‘digitized construction.’ 3D Printing is a modern technology adapted to automate the construction process to a considerable degree.