Illegal arms unit busted in West Bengal, five arrested

  • May 31 2020, 15:02 ist
  • updated: May 31 2020, 15:02 ist
An illegal arms manufacturing unit has been busted in Kulti area of Bengal's West Burdwan district, and five persons arrested in this connection, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off by an inmate lodged at Presidency Correctional Home here, the Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police raided Niyamtpur in Kulti police station area on Friday and unearthed the arms unit, she said.

Several semi-made guns, spare parts of pistols, mobile phones, and a four-wheeler were seized during the raid, the senior officer said.

"Those arrested hail from Jharkhand's Dhanbad district. They are members of an inter-state racket involved in manufacturing and smuggling of arms," she said, adding that more details will be available in the case after a thorough investigation.

