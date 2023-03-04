Illegal liquor factory busted in Jharkhand's Bokaro, spurious liquor worth Rs 1 crore seized

Spurious liquor worth Rs 1 crore seized in Jharkhand

PTI
PTI, Ranchi,
  • Mar 04 2023, 12:01 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2023, 12:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An illegal liquor factory was busted in Jharkhand's Bokaro district and spurious liquor worth around Rs 1 crore was seized, an Excise department official said.

After getting a tip-off, a team of the excise department raided the illegal factory at Ganjori village, some 120-km from the state capital Ranchi, on Thursday midnight, the official said.

"The factory was running in a bunker in Ganjori village. We have seized 2,000 litres of spirit, 300 cartoons of spurious liquor and other items required for making liquor from the spot. The price of seized liquor will be around Rs 1 crore," excise inspector Praveen Choudhary told PTI.

He said around 20 people were working in the factory when they raided and three were arrested on the spot .

Choudhary said the spurious liquor was being made for supply in different districts of the state and Bihar for the upcoming Holi festival.

