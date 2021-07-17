Illicit drugs business in Assam is worth Rs 3,000 to 4,000 crore: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Illicit drugs business in Assam is worth not less than Rs 3,000 to Rs. 4,000 crore and the security agencies manage to detect only 20 to 30 per cent of them, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday after setting fire on such drugs, which were seized since May this year.

"Since we launched our fight against illicit drugs in May, Assam police has seized drugs worth over Rs. 163 crores. I have assessed that this is about 20 to 30% of the drugs which are being trafficked through Assam and sold locally. So the illicit drugs business in the state in a year will be anything between Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 4,000 crores," Sarma said at Diphu in central Assam's Karbi Anglong district at a function where 11.88 kg Morphine, 2.89 kg Crystal Meth, 3.47 kg Heroin, 102.91 kg Cannabis and 2,03,384 tablets of psychotropic drugs were burnt down as part of the state government's drive against drugs.

Sarma again set fire on such drugs at Golaghat in eastern Assam, which is one of the transit routes of drugs smuggled from Myanmar through Nagaland.

In Golaghat, 802 grams of heroin worth over Rs 20 crore, 1,205 kg Cannabis, 3kg Opium and 2,06,906 psychotropic drugs (tablets) were also burnt down.

Sarma said since he assumed the charge of Chief Minister in May, he has instructed police to launch a drive against illicit drugs with zero tolerance, 874 cases have been registered and 1,493 drugs dealers and peddlers have been arrested so far.

"Some drug peddlers or dealers have been killed or injured in police firing when they tried to flee from police custody. Many people are criticising the police action but i have told the police not to show any mercy to drug dealers who are destroying the lives of our youths and try to flee from police custody. We have given full operational freedom under the ambit of the law to save our youths from the scourage of such drugs," Sarma said.

"The drive will continue till we make Assam free of such drugs," he said.

A similar drug destruction programme will be held on Sunday in Nagaon and Hojai districts, where the Chief Minister is also scheduled to take part.