Imam, temple priest arrested in two different rape cases in Assam

The child's mother filed a complaint with the police and the imam was arrested

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 24 2021, 22:48 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2021, 23:11 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Simlyn J/Feminism In India

The imam of a mosque and the priest of a temple were arrested in Assam in two different cases of rape, police said on Saturday.

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by the imam of the mosque in Hojai district while she was alone in her house on Friday, they said.

The child's mother filed a complaint with the police and the imam was arrested, they said.

He was remanded to judicial custody on Saturday when produced at the court, they added.

In another incident in Karbi Anglong district, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a priest, police said.

She was staying at the house of the priest for appearing in the online examinations of her school as the internet connectivity in her village was poor, they said.

The girl was allegedly raped on July 22 and was kept forcibly by the priest at his house but she managed to escape and reach her village, police said.

The girl's family approached a women's organisation who filed a police complaint and the priest was arrested on Saturday, they said.

Assam
rape
India News

