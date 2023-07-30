IMD forecasts more rains in Odisha

The IMD has issued orange warning (heavy to very heavy rainfall) from August 1 to 3 for several districts.

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Jul 30 2023, 02:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2023, 02:10 ist
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir, Kandhamal on July 31 due to the impact of the low pressure, the IMD said. Credit: PTI Photo

With formation of a fresh low pressure area over north Odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal, the IMD on Saturday forecast heavy downpour in north and interior parts of the state.

IMD sources said places such as Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Boudh experienced some rainfall on Saturday.

It also forecast heavy rainfall at some places of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir and Kandhamal districts on Sunday.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir, Kandhamal on July 31 due to the impact of the low pressure, the IMD said.

The IMD has issued orange warning (heavy to very heavy rainfall) from August 1 to 3 for several districts.

Meanwhile, as many as 18 villages in the districts of Kandhamal and Gajapati have been cut off from the main land due to washing away of connecting roads and bridge.

While 15 villages under Phiringia block of Kandhamal district were inundated due to heavy rain since Friday, communication to three villages in Mohana block of Gajapati district have been severed as a temporary wooden bridge over Harabhangi river in the area was washed away.

