In a first, more Covid-19 patients discharged in Bengal on single-day than new cases

In a first, more Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals on a single-day in West Bengal than the number of new cases detected, as per the state Health Department bulletin issued on Monday.

The state reported 2,112 new cases, while 2,166 people were discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The total number of cases rose to 60,830 with the detection of the fresh infections, it said.

Further, 39 patients died of Covid-19, taking the toll to 1,411.

There are 19,502 active cases in the state at present, it added.

So far, 39,917 people have recovered.

The state's discharge rate improved to 65.62 percent with the fresh recoveries.

In the last 24 hours, 17,005 samples were tested in state for Covid-19, the bulletin said.