In a surge of new cases, at least 15 persons test coronavirus positive in Assam

Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • May 13 2020, 20:04 ist
  • updated: May 13 2020, 20:04 ist
Representative image

At least 15 persons, who came into contact with a 50-year-old man at Fancy Bazar, trade hub of Guwahati tested COVID-19 positive on Wednesday.

The man, who works in a potato-onion business establishment tested positive on Monday. He had visited a doctor in a private clinic as he was suffering from fever and cough. Later he visited Gauhati Medical College Hospital, where his swab sample was tested and found positive.

Following this, the state health department had collected swab samples of 10 persons who had direct contact and 19 others with indirect contact. The department also declared MS Road in Fancy Bazar, where he works into a 'containment zone.'

"All are related to the patient from Guwahati's Fancy Bazaar, who tested positive recently. All are under quarantine and please don't panic," Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

This took the state's total number of COVID-19 positive cases to 79, of which 37 are active. Two persons died while 39 have been discharged after recovery.

Of the 79 positive cases, 21 are now in Guwahati.

