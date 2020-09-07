In Bengal, ‘hospital bhai’ makes patients smile

Soumya Das
Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Sep 07 2020, 19:27 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2020, 19:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

He is neither a doctor nor a health worker. But despite the risk of Covid-19, Noor Ali is always there to help patients and hospital staff at the Medinipur Medical College in West Bengal’s Paschim Medinipur district.

For the last 12 years, Ali arrives at the hospital in the early morning and leaves late at night depending on the number of patients. If a patient or patient's relatives need any help after arriving at the hospital, whether it is to carry the patient in a stretcher or telling them where they will get an oxygen cylinder, Ali always lends a helping hand.

Patients fondly call him “hospital bhai” and he is the go-to person whenever they face any problem. His commitment to helping others became evident a few months ago, when his son, who was also the only child, died in a road accident.

The 52-year-old Ali’s family members said that he was taking a patient to the ward on a stretcher when he received the news. Instead of going back home, he stayed at the hospital as long as there were patients who needed his help.

Ali has earned lavish praise from the hospital authorities and health workers. The facility manager at the hospital, Sanjib Kumar Goswami said, “I don’t have any words to praise his (Ali’s) selfless work to help patients.”

Local Trinamool Congress MLA Dinen Roy said that for Ali, his commitment to helping others comes before everything. “I have never seen anyone like him. Even when his son’s body was in the morgue he was busy helping patients at the hospital,” said Roy.

However, Ali is humble when it comes to his work. “I don’t expect anything in return. I help patients for my peace of mind,” he said.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
West Bengal

