In Bodoland's council election, BJP takes on BPF

Election for Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in Assam, where BJP aims at unseating its regional ally at the state level, Bodoland People's Front (BPF), began on Monday morning amid tight security.

Election for 21 of the 40 seats in Baksa and Udalguri district began at 7 am. Polls for 19 other seats in Kokrajhar and Chirang district will be conducted on December 10.

Election for BTC, an autonomous council set up under the Sixth Schedule of Constitution, is seen as the "semi-final" for the Assam Assembly elections slated early next year. Results of BTC polls on December 12 is significant as BJP leaders campaigned hard against BPF, its ally at the state level. The BPF led by former insurgent leader Hagrama Mohilary has been in power of BTC since its formation in 2003. But Hagrama this time is facing a tough fight from United Peoples Party Liberal (UPPL), another regional party, which gained strength following joining of several influential leaders who signed the new Bodoland Accord in January this year.

While BJP's ties with Hagrama's party at the state level may not be renewed after the BTC elections, there are also talks that the saffron party may get UPPL on board for the Assembly elections.

Congress, on the other hand, has joined hands with Maulana Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front for the BTC polls and is planning to go ahead with the alliance for the 2021 polls too.