In dry Bihar, Excise officials seize 51 bottles of liquor from ‘rat hole’ in smuggler’s house

More than four years after Bihar was declared a dry state, sale and consumption of liquor remains unabated here.

In the latest instance of liquor smuggling, Excise Department officials were taken aback when they, based on a secret piece of information, raided a liquor smuggler’s house and discovered 51 bottles of alcohol hidden in a ‘rat hole’ on the premises.

According to reports, the Excise Superintendent of Gopalganj, Rakesh Kumar, raided the house of Manoj Kumar after he was informed that the latter had been running an illegal liquor trade from his premises on the Bihar-UP border.

However, despite a joint raid by the Excise and police officials, not one bottle of liquor was recovered from Manoj’s house.

As embarrassed officials cut a sorry figure, one of the cops noticed a small hole in the mud floor. When asked about this hole, Manoj told the Excise officials that it was a ‘rat hole’.

Eventually, mud and bricks were removed from the ‘rat hole’. The cops were baffled when they discovered 51 bottles of liquor stashed beneath. “Manoj had made a cavity in the floor to hide the contraband,” said the cops.

The accused, who was later apprehended, admitted that he was into illegal trade of liquor in Bihar after bringing in the prohibited item from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

Notably, the Nitish Kumar regime had enforced prohibition in Bihar in April 2016. However, as frequent reports of liquor smuggling suggest, the enforcement is merely on paper.