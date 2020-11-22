In Nitish’s ‘sushashan’, BJP MLA asked to pay Rs 25 lakh as extortion sum

The newly-elected BJP MLA from Narkatiaganj in West Champaran, Rashmi Verma on Sunday received an extortion threat and was asked “to cough up Rs 25 lakh or face death.”

The extortion call was made when the BJP legislator was returning from Gorakhpur (in UP) to Patna. An FIR has been lodged by Rashmi’s manager Mathura Singh, who told the police that the MLA received an extortion call on Sunday.

“We have received a complaint in this regard. We have also received the recording of conversation over phone between the MLA and the accused. The police have registered a case in this connection and launched an investigation into the matter," said DSP, Kundan Kumar.

This is the first such case ever since Nitish Kumar, who claims to establish 'sushashan' (the rule of law) in Bihar, came to power for the fourth consecutive term recently.

Jeweller's son kidnapped

Meanwhile, unidentified criminals on Sunday kidnapped a 14-year-old son of a prominent jeweller in Begusarai when the young boy was going to play cricket. The abductors also picked up his friend but left him midway with a message to inform the jeweller that his son has been abducted.

Later, the criminals made a phone call to the parents of the kidnapped boy and asked them to pay Rs 1 crore for his safe release.

“An FIR has been lodged in the case. A team led by Sadar DSP, Rajan Sinha, is investigating the matter. Police raids are also on,” said a top cop in the state capital.