In push for peace, 1,179 militants surrender in Assam with weapons  

In another significant push for peace in the Northeast, a total of 1,179 militants belonging to two insurgent groups laid down their weapons in South Assam's Hailakandi district on Monday.

The rebels, belonging to Bru Revolutionary Army of Union (BRAU) and United Democratic Liberation Front (UDLF), deposited 335 weapons including 18 AK series rifles and large quantities of ammunition before Assam minister Pijush Hazarika. Of these, 634 belonged to UDLF and 545 to BRAU.

Addressing the function at Katlicherra in Hailakandi district, the special director general of police (special branch), Hiren Chandra Nath said the two groups were active in South Assam districts along the Assam-Mizoram border. The groups demand proper development of areas inhabited by the Reang community, including improvement of roads, schools and hospitals. The two groups were involved in several abduction and extortion cases in the past.

The two groups were under ceasefire as peace talks began in 2017 but the groups refused to surrender earlier. But the BJP-led government in Assam told them that peace talks would go ahead only if they laid down their weapons for rehabilitation of their cadres under the Centre's scheme.

"Their decision to give up violence is very significant for the development of the entire Barak Valley. Our effort is to establish permanent peace for proper development across Assam," Hazarika said. Speaker of Assam Assembly, Biswajit Daimary, who also attended the surrender event announced assistance of Rs. 50,000 each to 10 schools in the Reang inhibited areas.

This was one of the biggest surrender of militants in the Northeast as the Centre has set a target to end all conflicts in the region by 2024. The Centre recently said over 6,000 insurgents in the Northeast have laid down their weapons since 2014 and the region witnessed an 80 per cent reduction in the number of insurgency related incidents since then.

In Assam, although most of the insurgent groups have come forward for talks, Ulfa-Independent, the group led by Paresh Baruah has still remained out of the peace process. Baruah seeks a discussion on its demand for "sovereign Assam." The condition, however, has been rejected by the government several times. Peace talks with another Ulfa group led by Arabinda Rajkhowa is underway.