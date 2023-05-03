Income Tax conducts searches at premises connected to Bengal MLA Krishna Kalyani

Sleuths of the Income Tax department on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple premises, including the residence, linked to West Bengal BJP MLA Krishna Kalyani who after being elected to the assembly announced his allegiance to TMC, an I-T official said.
The search was conducted in connection with complaints related to “disproportionate assets” against the legislator, who is also the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman of the state assembly, the official said.
Searches were conducted at Kayani's residence in Raiganj in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district and premises linked to his business partner in Malda district.
Read | I-T Department picks up 68,000 'high-value' cases for e-verification
“Our teams are conducting searches at multiple locations connected to Krishna Kalyani and premises of one of his business partners in connection with disproportionate asset complaint against him,” the I-T department official said.
Kalyani, a TMC leader in Uttar Dinajpur district, had joined the BJP before the assembly elections in 2021 and won from the Raiganj seat. He, however, quit the saffron party in October of that year and returned to the Mamata Banerjee-led party.
He did not resign as a legislator despite being asked to do so by the BJP.
Kalyani was appointed as the chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the state assembly last year.
