Inculcate scientific temper among youth: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on National Science Day

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday urged people to inculcate the scientific temper among the youth on the occasion of the National Science Day.

"Today is National Science Day, celebrated to mark the discovery of the Raman Effect by Sir CV Raman. My best wishes to all the scientists in India. Let us strive to inculcate the scientific temper among our younger generation," Banerjee tweeted.

National Science Day is celebrated in the country on February 28 to mark the discovery of the phenomenon of the scattering of light, known as the 'Raman Effect' by Indian physicist Sir C V Raman on this day in 1928.

He was honoured with the Nobel Prize for Physics in 1930.