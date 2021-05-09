Incumbent Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal submits his resignation

Outgoing Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal submitted his resignation to Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Sunday.
BJP's legislative party in Assam is yet to pronounce its decision on the state's next chief minister, a week after the saffron party and its allies got the mandate to form government there for the second consecutive term.
Both Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma are frontrunners for the top seat in the north-eastern state.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Mother's Day 2021: 5 Unique dishes to surprise your mom
What’s driving the call for Scottish independence?
An unequal load? Food for thought this Mother's Day
Gaping at the humour gap
A space for beautiful things
The ugly cost of a cute puppy
Melting glaciers expose frozen relics of World War I
Kamal's 'Indian': An unforgettable vigilante drama
DH Toon | What happened to a united Opposition?
DH Toon | New residence for PM Modi amid pandemic?