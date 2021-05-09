Incumbent Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal submits his resignation

Outgoing Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal submitted his resignation to Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Sunday.

BJP's legislative party in Assam is yet to pronounce its decision on the state's next chief minister, a week after the saffron party and its allies got the mandate to form government there for the second consecutive term.

Both Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma are frontrunners for the top seat in the north-eastern state.